Church Hill Police: Fatal accident on 11W affecting traffic

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Just over a day later, another fatal crash has been reported on US Highway 11W in Chuch Hill.

According to a social media post by the Church Hill Police Department, all westbound traffic on 11 W has been diverted onto New Canton Road. The post also says that traffic may re-access 11 W at Elm Springs Road.

⚠️Traffic Alert⚠️ All westbound traffic on 11W will be diverted onto New Canton Rd., and may re-access 11W at Elm Spings Rd. Accident involving fatal injuries with large debris field. — Church Hill Police (@chillpolice) December 26, 2019

The post adds that the accident involved fatal injuries with a “large debris field.”

Tennessee Highway Patrol told News Channel 11 that it is investigating the accident. THP confirmed that it was a “serious crash.”

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.