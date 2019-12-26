Church Hill Police: Fatal accident on 11W affecting traffic

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Just over a day later, another fatal crash has been reported on US Highway 11W in Chuch Hill.

According to a social media post by the Church Hill Police Department, all westbound traffic on 11 W has been diverted onto New Canton Road. The post also says that traffic may re-access 11 W at Elm Springs Road.

The post adds that the accident involved fatal injuries with a “large debris field.”

Tennessee Highway Patrol told News Channel 11 that it is investigating the accident. THP confirmed that it was a “serious crash.”

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss