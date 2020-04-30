Church Hill PD searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ stabbing suspect

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police in Church Hill are trying to locate a stabbing suspect considered to be “armed and dangerous.”

Investigators are looking for Daniel Lee Powell, 29 of Church Hill.

The Church Hill Police Department says Powell stabbed a man numerous times Tuesday at the Church Hill Inn on Volunteer Street.

Powell has a violent criminal history and is part of the Vice Lords street gang according to the police department.

He was last seen in a dark colored sedan fleeing the area where the stabbing took place.

Police believe he may in the Kingsport or Sullivan County area.

If you have info on Daniel Lee Powell please call 423-357-7181 for dispatch. Powell should be considered armed & dangerous, do not approach if seen dial 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/bugmj1rG0t — Church Hill Police (@chillpolice) April 30, 2020

Powell is charged with attempted first degree murder, especially aggravated burglary, and aggravated assault in connection with the stabbing.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Church Hill Police Department investigators at 423-357-3487 ext. 3, dispatch at 423-357-7182, or email chpdtips@churchhilltn.gov.