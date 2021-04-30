Church Hill cuts ribbon on new splash pad

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Church Hill opened its new splash pad Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The new feature at A.S Derrick Park is nearly 2,000 square feet and includes in-ground and above-ground features.

Church Hill officials say the splash pad is also ADA compliant.

(Photo: City of Church Hill)

The town originally planned to open the splash pad last year but postponed its opening due to the pandemic.

Other upgrades are also in the works for A.S. Derrick Park, including new picnic shelters, a stage, playground sets, and a wheelchair-accessible swing set.