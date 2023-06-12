JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Members at Watauga Avenue Presbyterian Church have spent four years building and nurturing a pollinator garden in a small plot of city-owned land next to the church. The quiet, welcoming spot for the small church’s members and the nearby community features native plants like milkweed and coneflower that attract a variety of bees and butterflies from spring through fall.

“People are drawn to the colorful and dynamic features that are found in our garden there,” Rev. Brandon Davis, the church’s pastor, told News Channel 11 Monday. “And our church is really drawn into it because we love to work for a mission that we’re passionate about.”

A volunteer works in the pollinator garden June 12 with the toppled statue nearby. (Photo: WJHL)

While the garden is a result of four years of continuous work and care, one of its centerpieces probably took just a few seconds for vandals to topple sometime Friday night or early Saturday morning. The heavy piece of statuary, which Davis thinks will take four people to lift back to its place — with a piece or two broken off from the fall — should be put back.

“We are actively working on ways in which we can repair the statue and set it back up in a way in which it will still be a focal point for the garden there,” Davis said Monday as a couple volunteers from the congregation’s “Green Team” committee checked out the damage and talked about repairs.

“It was actually a community member who alerted us to this,” Davis said “Throughout the day, you’ll see multiple people take a stop, take a pause, take a moment to just walk through the path in the middle of the garden there.”

The vandalism spurred sadness and initial anger on the part of at least some of the small congregation’s members who have put so much time into cultivating a space the community can enjoy. But Davis said members have decided the best weapon they can use to right the wrong is prayer and forgiveness.

“I think in times where something happens to a group of people, it’s easy for us to want to punish, but we’re going to be gathering on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. to take a moment and pray over this space,” Davis said.

A bee lights on some native coneflower (echinacea) at the Watauga Avenue Presbyterian Church pollinator garden June 12, 2023. (Photo: WJHL)

“Pray over the life-giving ministry that people have poured their time and effort into with the garden and to pray for forgiveness — that we can be the type of church that is forgiving in times when it might not be easy to forgive.”

The community is invited to the prayer service, as it is to learn about Watauga Avenue’s deep commitment to environmental stewardship rooted in faith. The church is one of the only, if not the only, local congregation to be a member of the Greenfaith global network.

“This green team has a focus and mission on stewardship, creation care, and sustainability,” Davis said. “We have these grand plans for way off in the future of converting to solar and things like that, but in the short term, what they felt was really a good idea was to start this garden.”

The church’s Green Team will also have a booth at August’s Meet the Mountains festival at Winged Deer Park, where they plan to tell people about their mission and distribute seed packets. They’ve also given away tomato and pepper plants to people in Watauga’s immediate neighborhood.