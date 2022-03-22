ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — An Elizabethton church is giving away crosses so people can show their support for the three crosses on Lynn Mountain that an organization wants the city to remove.

Hunter Memorial Baptist Church is building 4-foot tall wooden crosses for people to place in their yards.

It comes after the Freedom From Religion Foundation requested the city remove the three iconic crosses that have overlooked the city for decades. The organization wants the crosses removed because they are located on city property.

(Photo: WJHL)

The church will give away the crosses at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the church, which is located at 599 Highway 91.

The pastor said more crosses will be made as needed. The church plans to give out more crosses on Saturday, but a time has not been set.