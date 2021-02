(WJHL) — “Church,” the dog at the center of an animal abuse investigation in Sullivan County, continues to recover at a veterinary hospital.

The Andes Straley Veterinary Hospital in Kingsport posted a video of Church playing fetch over the weekend.

According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, Church was dragged behind a car in the parking lot of Gospel Mission Church in Kingsport late last month.

A reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.