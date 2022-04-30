JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Boone Trail Baptist Church members held a “Gas Buy Down” at the Roadrunners Market in Boones Creek Saturday morning, something drivers certainly weren’t expecting.

“Today’s my lucky day,” Customer Norman Dery said. “I was on my way to Erwin, and I thought I better check my oil, and I pulled in here, and we got this big party going on.”

Drivers got 50 cents off per gallon in the first hour, and one dollar off in the second. Church members wanted to provide relief from recent sky-high gas prices.

“It’s a sore subject for everybody,” Dery said.

Pastor Dwight Jenkins said it’s all about giving back and connecting with their community.

“More than anything else it’s a way for us to love them and to let them know we’re here, and if they need a church family we’d love for them to come visit us and be a part of it,” Jenkins said.

Over 2500 gallons of gas were pumped in the two-hour event.

“We’ve had plenty of customers. Once they saw what we were doing, everybody wanted to stop by,” Church Member Lois Deakins said. “Everybody’s been so friendly. Just you know amazed we’re doing it, and we just happened to see a lot of happy faces today.”

About 50 church members helped pump, wash windows and pass out goodie bags.

“I was excited because it gave me a personal mission back to the community, so it’s been a lot of fun,” Deakins said.

Keep an eye out, Jenkins said he’s hoping it won’t be the last time they’re able to do a surprise event like this one.

“God has blessed us so richly,” Jenkins said. “We want to give back. We know that these are some hard times for people right now, and so it’s not a lot, but it’s something we can do to let them know we’re with them. We care about them, we love them and we just want to give back.”