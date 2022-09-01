JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Chuckey man faces several charges following multiple reported crimes that ranged from Washington to Greene counties — including threatening a woman with a rifle and fleeing the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

Washington County authorities arrived at a residence on Horse Creek Road Tuesday morning after a woman reported that she had woken up to the suspect, identified as Charles Garland, 49, “tearing the window air conditioner off the house.”

The woman told deputies that Garland then rammed his vehicle into hers, shoving it against the front porch, before threatening her with a rifle. He left the scene before police arrived, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO).

After fleeing the initial scene, Garland is accused of reckless endangerment/use of a deadly weapon and vandalism ($30,000 bond) involving another victim at the 400 block Cassi Road in Chuckey. An incident report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department stated that a woman was sitting on her front porch when Garland arrived in his vehicle and then stood in front of her driveway.

She called for help from inside her home, and a man ran outside to find Garland “standing at the foot of his driveway acting erratic,” the report states. The man reportedly chased Garland off before hearing several more gunshots. The man found two gunshot holes in the front left fender of his truck.

While deputies continued to take statements at the scene on Horse Creek Road, they “[heard] gunshots coming from a field behind the residence,” according to a news release from the WCSO. Garland then walked out from behind the residence unarmed before deputies arrested him, charging him with aggravated domestic assault, evading arrest, vandalism and reckless endangerment. Garland was jailed in Washington County on a $20,000 bond.

The woman involved in the first incident obtained a protective order again Garland; however, he reportedly attempted to contact her while using a phone — adding five counts of violating an order of protection to the charges against him in Washington County and increasing his bond there to $45,000.

Garland remains in the Washington County Detention Center and awaits a hearing in Sessions Court on Sept. 13.