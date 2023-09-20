KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two local high school bands will perform with the University of Tennessee’s marching band during halftime this Saturday.

The Chuckey-Doak and North Greene high school bands will be among eight that perform “The Music of Elton John” with the Pride of the Southland Band.

The other high school bands participating are Donelson Christian Academy, Jefferson County High School, Morristown East High School, Pigeon Forge High School, Powell High School, and Sevier County High School.

The Volunteers will host the UTSA Roadrunners in Neyland Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.