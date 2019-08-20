Chuckey-Doak HS therapy dog program helping lift student spirits

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A program that saw past success in boosting students spirts has now returned to an area high school.

A therapy dog program was first brought to Chuckey-Doak High School in Greene County after two students died unexpectedly last fall.

School administrators noticed students were feeling down and decided to introduce the therapy dogs in December 2018.

After showing positive results, the therapy dog program returned in April 2019 and is similar to UT Knoxville’s HABIT Therapy Dog program.

School officials told News Channel 11’s Pheben Kassahun there was 100% participation from students this year signing up to be a part of this therapy dog program.