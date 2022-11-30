KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s that time of year again, and Christmas tours at Allendale Mansion are back with some additions.

According to a press release from the City of Kingsport, tours begin on Saturday, Dec. 3. Visitors can enjoy the year’s decorations and a performance from a harp ensemble from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, and Santa is scheduled to visit on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“If you’ve heard a harp, they’re neat,” said Rob Gemayel, curator for the mansion. “But 4 or 5 harps at a time, that’s a special thing to hear.”

The home’s two floors have been decorated from top to bottom in a seasonal style, and the decorations normally serve as a backdrop for weddings in the winter. For one weekend, however, the mansion is open to any visitors who are interested in taking home some decoration ideas for themselves.

“We have a number of people every year that say ‘okay, I’ve been to Allendale, I’ve got some ideas’,” Gemayel said. “I’m going to go home and decorate my house.”

In addition to the design and decoration lessons, Gemayel said the space represents a lot to local residents.

“I’ve had several say they look forward to Allendale, it helps them get through the Christmas season,” Gemayel said. “They ride through our Christmas drive-thru tours around the back of the mansion on the way home from work every day.”

Self-guided tours through the house should last around 30 minutes to an hour, and house history guides will be scattered throughout the building to answer any questions that pop up.

Tickets are $3 for everyone 12 and up, $1 for everyone 6 to 12 and free for anyone 6 and under.