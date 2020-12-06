Christmas photo contest kicks off in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Community members are encouraged to submit photos using #DowntownElizabethtonChristmas on Facebook and Instagram from Dec. 6 through 16 as part of a socially-distanced competition.

Northeast Community Credit Union, City of Elizabethton Parks & Recreation Department, and Main Street Elizabethton banded together to create the competition after so many holiday events were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Photo instructions include taking a picture with any of the following items throughout downtown and posting to social media using the hashtag:

Covered Bridge Park

Downtown Shopping

Store Window Display

Holiday Beverage

Downtown Christmas Lights

Historic Fraser Fir

Hallmark Christmas Moment

Downtown Dining

Officials said each photo submitted using #DowntownElizabethtonChristmas is counted as a separate entry. The more entries shared, the better the chances to win prizes.

Each photo entry submitted by December 16 using #DowntownElizabethtonChristmas will be eligible for cash prize drawings, sponsored by Northeast Community Credit Union, officials added.

Prizes include six $50 Visa gift cards and a grand prize of a $100 Visa gift card.

Winners will be announced by Friday, December 18.

