Christmas photo contest kicks off in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Community members are encouraged to submit photos using #DowntownElizabethtonChristmas on Facebook and Instagram from Dec. 6 through 16 as part of a socially-distanced competition.

Northeast Community Credit Union, City of Elizabethton Parks & Recreation Department, and Main Street Elizabethton banded together to create the competition after so many holiday events were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Photo instructions include taking a picture with any of the following items throughout downtown and posting to social media using the hashtag:

  • Covered Bridge Park
  • Downtown Shopping
  • Store Window Display
  • Holiday Beverage
  • Downtown Christmas Lights
  • Historic Fraser Fir
  • Hallmark Christmas Moment
  • Downtown Dining

Officials said each photo submitted using #DowntownElizabethtonChristmas is counted as a separate entry. The more entries shared, the better the chances to win prizes.

Each photo entry submitted by December 16 using #DowntownElizabethtonChristmas will be eligible for cash prize drawings, sponsored by Northeast Community Credit Union, officials added.

Prizes include six $50 Visa gift cards and a grand prize of a $100 Visa gift card.

Winners will be announced by Friday, December 18.
 

