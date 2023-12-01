TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Tree lightings, Christmas parades, musical performances and more are taking place this weekend in the Tri-Cities to get you into the holiday spirit.
Below are events happening in the region from Friday, Dec. 1 to Sunday, Dec. 3.
Blountville Tree Lighting
- Victims Remembrance Tree, music performances and more
- Friday starting at 6 p.m.
- Historic Courthouse, 3411 HWY TN-126, Blountville
Erwin Christmas Tree Lighting
- Craft and food vendors, music, train ride and more
- Friday, Santa’s Village runs from 5 – 7:30 p.m., tree lighting begins at 7:30 p.m.
- Downtown Erwin
- More information
Marion Christmas Parade
- Friday at 7 p.m.
- Downtown Marion
Inclusive Christmas Party hosted by the Kingsport Parks and Recreation Department
- Kickball, cornhole, Christmas-themed activities
- Part of the department’s A.S.P.I.R.E. (Adaptive: Sports Programs Inclusive Recreation Experiences) program
- Friday from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
- V.O. Dobbins, Sr. Complex (301 Louise Street), Kingsport
- More information
“White Christmas” screening at East Tennessee State University
- Friday starting at 7 p.m.
- Bud Frank Theater at ETSU
- Open to the community, free admission
Toy Drive benefiting Isaiah 117 House
- Bring new, unwrapped toys, pajamas, undergarments and socks
- Hosted by Crowder RV Center
- Friday and Saturday
- Elizabethton Walmart
- More information
Holiday Sip & Shop
- Friday from 5 – 9 p.m.
- Downtown Elizabethton
- More information
Johnson City Christmas Parade
- Saturday at at 10:30 a.m.
- Starts at East Tennessee State University and travels through University Parkway, West State of Franklin, Buffalo Street, East Main Street, Colonial Way
- Ends in the Old Burley Lot at the corner of Legion Street and East State of Franklin
- More information
Kingsport Christmas Parade
- Saturday at 6 p.m.
- Starts at the corner of Clinchfield and W. Center streets, travels down Center to Cherokee Street and turns onto Sullivan Street through Church Circle
- Ends at Clay Street
- More information
Abingdon Christmas Parade
- Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
- Main Street, Abingdon
- More information
Gate City Christmas Parade
- Saturday at 7 p.m.
- The parade will start at Gate City High School, travel down Kane street, onto Jackson Street and turn down Municipal Street
- Ends at the flea market lot
- More information
Johnson County Christmas Parade and Christmas Village
- Saturday
- Christmas Village runs from 4 – 8 p.m. (Johnson County Courthouse Lawn)
- Tree lighting starts at 6:30 p.m.
- Parade starts at 5:30 p.m. (Downtown Mountain City)
East Tennessee State University Department of Music Events
- ETSU Percussion Faculty Recital
- Friday at 7:30 p.m.
- Powell Recital Hall, Martin Center for the Arts
- The department’s annual Holiday Concert, “And on Earth Peace”
- Saturday and 4 at 7:30 p.m.
- Martin Center’s ETSU Foundation Grand Hall
- Percussion Studio Recital by students of Matthew Geiger, Logan Ball and Jason DeCristofaro
- Sunday at 2 p.m.
- Martin Center’s Powell Recital Hall
- Zack Hamrick’s Student Saxophone Recital
- Sunday at 7:30 p.m.
- Powell Recital Hall of the Martin Center
Breakfast with Santa
- Full breakfast buffet, reindeer games and crafts
- Saturday from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Southwest Virginia Cultural Center, 1 Heartwood Circle, Abingdon
- Adult tickets: $27, Child tickets: $17, Children under two are admitted free
Doe Mountain Recreation Authority Toy Drive
- Bring a new, unwrapped toy for a child
- Saturday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Doe Mountain Recreation Area, 1203 Harbin Hill Road, Mountain City
Ballad Night of Hope and Miracles
- Holiday-themed cocktails, a silent auction and food
- Proceeds benefit Niswonger Children`s Hospital
- Saturday starting at 6 p.m.
- MeadowView Conference Resort & Convention Center, 1901 Meadowview Pkwy, Kingsport
- More information
Bristol Ballet Co. Presents ”The Nutcracker”
- Saturday at 7 p.m.
- Charles R. King Community Center at Southwest Virginia Community College
- More information
The Love Project: A Day of Giving and Sharing in Dickenson County
- Assisting those in need, offering clothing, toys, baby items, food, gifts and personal hygiene products
- Saturday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Dickenson Center for Education and Research, 818 Happy Valley Drive, Clintwood, Virginia
Symphony of the Mountains “By the Fireside” holiday concerts
- Saturday, 3 p.m. at Toy F. Reid Eastman Employee Center, Kingsport
- Sunday, 3 p.m. at McGlothlin Center for the Arts at Emory & Henry College
- Tickets
Annual Milligan University Christmas Concert
- The concerts on Saturday and Sunday are sold out, but the concert will be broadcast on ABC Tri-Cities from 1-2 p.m. on Christmas Eve and 5-6 p.m. on Christmas Day.
- The concert will also stream on WJHL.com at the same time.
Greeneville Christmas Parade
- Sunday starting at 2 p.m.
- Starts on Bohannon Avenue and travels through Main Street, downtown Greeneville and West Main
- Ends at Marson and West Main Streets in front of Cresent School
- More information
“Christmas with The Church Sisters” presented by the The Kiwanis Club of Marion
- Sunday starting at 3 p.m.
- Lincoln Theatre, 117 E Main Street, Marion, Virginia
- More information