TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Tree lightings, Christmas parades, musical performances and more are taking place this weekend in the Tri-Cities to get you into the holiday spirit.

Below are events happening in the region from Friday, Dec. 1 to Sunday, Dec. 3.

Blountville Tree Lighting

Victims Remembrance Tree, music performances and more

Friday starting at 6 p.m.

Historic Courthouse, 3411 HWY TN-126, Blountville

Erwin Christmas Tree Lighting

Craft and food vendors, music, train ride and more

Friday, Santa’s Village runs from 5 – 7:30 p.m., tree lighting begins at 7:30 p.m.

Downtown Erwin

More information

Marion Christmas Parade

Friday at 7 p.m.

Downtown Marion

Inclusive Christmas Party hosted by the Kingsport Parks and Recreation Department

Kickball, cornhole, Christmas-themed activities

Part of the department’s A.S.P.I.R.E. (Adaptive: Sports Programs Inclusive Recreation Experiences) program

Friday from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

V.O. Dobbins, Sr. Complex (301 Louise Street), Kingsport

More information

“White Christmas” screening at East Tennessee State University

Friday starting at 7 p.m.

Bud Frank Theater at ETSU

Open to the community, free admission

Toy Drive benefiting Isaiah 117 House

Bring new, unwrapped toys, pajamas, undergarments and socks

Hosted by Crowder RV Center

Friday and Saturday

Elizabethton Walmart

More information

Holiday Sip & Shop

Friday from 5 – 9 p.m.

Downtown Elizabethton

More information

Johnson City Christmas Parade

Saturday at at 10:30 a.m.

Starts at East Tennessee State University and travels through University Parkway, West State of Franklin, Buffalo Street, East Main Street, Colonial Way

Ends in the Old Burley Lot at the corner of Legion Street and East State of Franklin

More information

Kingsport Christmas Parade

Saturday at 6 p.m.

Starts at the corner of Clinchfield and W. Center streets, travels down Center to Cherokee Street and turns onto Sullivan Street through Church Circle

Ends at Clay Street

More information

Abingdon Christmas Parade

Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

Main Street, Abingdon

More information

Gate City Christmas Parade

Saturday at 7 p.m.

The parade will start at Gate City High School, travel down Kane street, onto Jackson Street and turn down Municipal Street

Ends at the flea market lot

More information

Johnson County Christmas Parade and Christmas Village

Saturday

Christmas Village runs from 4 – 8 p.m. (Johnson County Courthouse Lawn)

Tree lighting starts at 6:30 p.m.

Parade starts at 5:30 p.m. (Downtown Mountain City)

East Tennessee State University Department of Music Events

ETSU Percussion Faculty Recital Friday at 7:30 p.m. Powell Recital Hall, Martin Center for the Arts

The department’s annual Holiday Concert, “And on Earth Peace” Saturday and 4 at 7:30 p.m. Martin Center’s ETSU Foundation Grand Hall

Percussion Studio Recital by students of Matthew Geiger, Logan Ball and Jason DeCristofaro Sunday at 2 p.m. Martin Center’s Powell Recital Hall

Zack Hamrick’s Student Saxophone Recital Sunday at 7:30 p.m. Powell Recital Hall of the Martin Center



Breakfast with Santa

Full breakfast buffet, reindeer games and crafts

Saturday from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Southwest Virginia Cultural Center, 1 Heartwood Circle, Abingdon

Adult tickets: $27, Child tickets: $17, Children under two are admitted free

Doe Mountain Recreation Authority Toy Drive

Bring a new, unwrapped toy for a child

Saturday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Doe Mountain Recreation Area, 1203 Harbin Hill Road, Mountain City

Ballad Night of Hope and Miracles

Holiday-themed cocktails, a silent auction and food

Proceeds benefit Niswonger Children`s Hospital

Saturday starting at 6 p.m.

MeadowView Conference Resort & Convention Center, 1901 Meadowview Pkwy, Kingsport

More information

Bristol Ballet Co. Presents ”The Nutcracker”

Saturday at 7 p.m.

Charles R. King Community Center at Southwest Virginia Community College

More information

The Love Project: A Day of Giving and Sharing in Dickenson County

Assisting those in need, offering clothing, toys, baby items, food, gifts and personal hygiene products

Saturday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Dickenson Center for Education and Research, 818 Happy Valley Drive, Clintwood, Virginia

Symphony of the Mountains “By the Fireside” holiday concerts

Saturday, 3 p.m. at Toy F. Reid Eastman Employee Center, Kingsport

Sunday, 3 p.m. at McGlothlin Center for the Arts at Emory & Henry College

Tickets

Annual Milligan University Christmas Concert

The concerts on Saturday and Sunday are sold out, but the concert will be broadcast on ABC Tri-Cities from 1-2 p.m. on Christmas Eve and 5-6 p.m. on Christmas Day.

The concert will also stream on WJHL.com at the same time.

Greeneville Christmas Parade

Sunday starting at 2 p.m.

Starts on Bohannon Avenue and travels through Main Street, downtown Greeneville and West Main

Ends at Marson and West Main Streets in front of Cresent School

More information

“Christmas with The Church Sisters” presented by the The Kiwanis Club of Marion