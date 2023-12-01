TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Tree lightings, Christmas parades, musical performances and more are taking place this weekend in the Tri-Cities to get you into the holiday spirit.

Below are events happening in the region from Friday, Dec. 1 to Sunday, Dec. 3.

Blountville Tree Lighting

  • Victims Remembrance Tree, music performances and more
  • Friday starting at 6 p.m.
  • Historic Courthouse, 3411 HWY TN-126, Blountville

Erwin Christmas Tree Lighting

  • Craft and food vendors, music, train ride and more
  • Friday, Santa’s Village runs from 5 – 7:30 p.m., tree lighting begins at 7:30 p.m.
  • Downtown Erwin
  • More information

Marion Christmas Parade

  • Friday at 7 p.m.
  • Downtown Marion

Inclusive Christmas Party hosted by the Kingsport Parks and Recreation Department

  • Kickball, cornhole, Christmas-themed activities
  • Part of the department’s A.S.P.I.R.E. (Adaptive: Sports Programs Inclusive Recreation Experiences) program
  • Friday from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
  • V.O. Dobbins, Sr. Complex (301 Louise Street), Kingsport
  • More information

“White Christmas” screening at East Tennessee State University

  • Friday starting at 7 p.m.
  • Bud Frank Theater at ETSU
  • Open to the community, free admission

Toy Drive benefiting Isaiah 117 House

  • Bring new, unwrapped toys, pajamas, undergarments and socks
  • Hosted by Crowder RV Center
  • Friday and Saturday
  • Elizabethton Walmart
  • More information

Holiday Sip & Shop

Johnson City Christmas Parade

  • Saturday at at 10:30 a.m.
  • Starts at East Tennessee State University and travels through University Parkway, West State of Franklin, Buffalo Street, East Main Street, Colonial Way
  • Ends in the Old Burley Lot at the corner of Legion Street and East State of Franklin
  • More information

Kingsport Christmas Parade

  • Saturday at 6 p.m.
  • Starts at the corner of Clinchfield and W. Center streets, travels down Center to Cherokee Street and turns onto Sullivan Street through Church Circle
  • Ends at Clay Street
  • More information

Abingdon Christmas Parade

Gate City Christmas Parade

  • Saturday at 7 p.m.
  • The parade will start at Gate City High School, travel down Kane street, onto Jackson Street and turn down Municipal Street
  • Ends at the flea market lot
  • More information

Johnson County Christmas Parade and Christmas Village

  • Saturday
  • Christmas Village runs from 4 – 8 p.m. (Johnson County Courthouse Lawn)
  • Tree lighting starts at 6:30 p.m.
  • Parade starts at 5:30 p.m. (Downtown Mountain City)

East Tennessee State University Department of Music Events

  • ETSU Percussion Faculty Recital
    • Friday at 7:30 p.m.
    • Powell Recital Hall, Martin Center for the Arts
  • The department’s annual Holiday Concert, “And on Earth Peace”
    • Saturday and 4 at 7:30 p.m.
    • Martin Center’s ETSU Foundation Grand Hall
  • Percussion Studio Recital by students of Matthew Geiger, Logan Ball and Jason DeCristofaro
    • Sunday at 2 p.m.
    • Martin Center’s Powell Recital Hall
  • Zack Hamrick’s Student Saxophone Recital
    • Sunday at 7:30 p.m.
    • Powell Recital Hall of the Martin Center

Breakfast with Santa

  • Full breakfast buffet, reindeer games and crafts
  • Saturday from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Southwest Virginia Cultural Center, 1 Heartwood Circle, Abingdon
  • Adult tickets: $27, Child tickets: $17, Children under two are admitted free

Doe Mountain Recreation Authority Toy Drive

  • Bring a new, unwrapped toy for a child
  • Saturday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Doe Mountain Recreation Area, 1203 Harbin Hill Road, Mountain City

Ballad Night of Hope and Miracles

  • Holiday-themed cocktails, a silent auction and food
  • Proceeds benefit Niswonger Children`s Hospital
  • Saturday starting at 6 p.m.
  • MeadowView Conference Resort & Convention Center, 1901 Meadowview Pkwy, Kingsport
  • More information

Bristol Ballet Co. Presents ”The Nutcracker”

  • Saturday at 7 p.m.
  • Charles R. King Community Center at Southwest Virginia Community College
  • More information

The Love Project: A Day of Giving and Sharing in Dickenson County

  • Assisting those in need, offering clothing, toys, baby items, food, gifts and personal hygiene products
  • Saturday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Dickenson Center for Education and Research, 818 Happy Valley Drive, Clintwood, Virginia

Symphony of the Mountains “By the Fireside” holiday concerts

  • Saturday, 3 p.m. at Toy F. Reid Eastman Employee Center, Kingsport
  • Sunday, 3 p.m. at McGlothlin Center for the Arts at Emory & Henry College
  • Tickets

Annual Milligan University Christmas Concert

  • The concerts on Saturday and Sunday are sold out, but the concert will be broadcast on ABC Tri-Cities from 1-2 p.m. on Christmas Eve and 5-6 p.m. on Christmas Day.
  • The concert will also stream on WJHL.com at the same time.

Greeneville Christmas Parade

  • Sunday starting at 2 p.m.
  • Starts on Bohannon Avenue and travels through Main Street, downtown Greeneville and West Main
  • Ends at Marson and West Main Streets in front of Cresent School
  • More information

“Christmas with The Church Sisters” presented by the The Kiwanis Club of Marion

  • Sunday starting at 3 p.m.
  • Lincoln Theatre, 117 E Main Street, Marion, Virginia
  • More information