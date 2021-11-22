Christmas Open House returns to downtown Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Downtown Bristol was the site of some holiday fun Monday evening.

The annual Christmas Open House returned to downtown, complete with horse and carriage rides, visits with Santa Claus, live music, and more.

Downtown merchants also kept their doors open late.

“It’s kinda like a family reunion, if you want to look at it that way,” said Tony Salyer, owner of Willow Creek Antiques. “We have so many of our customers from far and near that come and they participate and help support us as a local business, they also participate by taking in some cider and some cookies that we offer, but it’s just fun seeing our family and friends.”

The annual event has been a way for downtown businesses to show appreciation for their customers.