Volunteers organize thousands of toys Thursday morning in preparation for the Johnia Berry Toy Drive distribution. (WJHL)

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities toy drive founded in memory of a woman who loved spreading joy to children will benefit from a Christmas in July block party.

On Tuesday, July 25, the block party will be held at the Bristol TN/VA Association of REALTORS (BTVAR) location at 1203 Edgemont Ave. in Bristol, Tennessee. The community is invited to bring a new, unwrapped toy that will go to a child in need in either Northeast Tennessee or Southwest Virginia through the Johnia Berry Toy Drive.

The event lasts from 4-6 p.m. and will feature food trucks like Bristol Berry Bowls, 2 to Taco and Brunch Box.

The event is a joint effort between BTVAR and Bristol Tennessee City Schools, a release from BTVAR states.

The toy drive was founded in memory of Johnia Berry, who was killed during an apartment robbery in December 2004.