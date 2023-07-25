BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Christmas in July block party took place in Bristol on Tuesday to support the Johnia Berry Toy Drive.

Community members brought toys to the Bristol TN/VA Association of Realtors (BTVAR) to donate to the drive, which provides presents to children in need during the holidays. The block party was a collaboration between BTVAR and Bristol, Tennessee City Schools, and featured multiple local food trucks.

President of BTVAR Kashia Bordwine said the block party turned out to be a success for both the community and the toy drive.

“It turned out wonderful, anything from past clients to just community members who have seen our signs out, realtors had buggies full of stuff [to donate] today,” she said. “Several agencies in our area and of our membership contributed to the gifts. There was a lot of love poured onto that porch.”

The toy drive was founded to remember Johnia Berry, a woman who was killed during an apartment robbery in 2004. Leaders of the organization said the robbery case led to the creation of the Johnia Berry Act in 2007, which requires a person arrested for a violent felony to provide specimens for DNA analysis.

Berry was known for her generosity and kindness, and the drive was created to keep her name and admirable qualities alive. To this day, the Johnia Berry Toy Drive provides hundreds of local children with Christmas presents that otherwise would not have any.