KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Halloween is over, Thanksgiving is around the corner and some people are already thinking about Christmas.

If you’re looking for a unique gift idea this holiday, the 43rd annual Christmas Connection may be the perfect place for you.

The craft vendor display is happening Nov. 11-12 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Meadowview Convention Center

Hannah Powell sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to share more on the event.