Christmas Connection – Artistic Creations Fair to be held Nov. 13-15 in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn (WJHL) – A favorite Kingsport holiday shopping event is returning this weekend.

The Christmas Connection – Artistic Creations Fair will begin on Friday, November 13 and run through Sunday, November 15.

The cultural event will be held in the Kingsport Civic Auditorium. On Friday, the fair will run from noon until 7 p.m.

Christmas Connection will be held from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday and noon through 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The shopping event is free to enter and open to the public.

Some of the items that will be available include wood and leathercraft, baked goods, stained glass, handmade cards, doll clothing, needlework, pottery, handmade soaps, country crafts and various foods.

The Kingsport Ballet will be selling homemade baked goods on the main stage.

2020 marks the 41st year of the artistic fair.

For more information, call 423-392-8414 or click here.