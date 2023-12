KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Christmas events are continuing in the Model City ahead of Christmas.

Thursday, Dec. 21, a new tradition returns to Kingsport, branded ‘Christmas at the Carousel’.

As part of the festivities, there will be free rides from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. along with reindeer games, a special visit from Santa and even some snow.

Adrienne Batara and Heather Buckley sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to talk about their expectations for this year’s event.