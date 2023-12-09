ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A “Christmas at Covered Bridge Park” took place in Elizabethton on Saturday evening to kick off the city’s annual Christmas Parade.

The event was sponsored by the Elizabethton Chamber and hosted by Parks and Rec and the Elizabethton Carter County Public Library.

Kelly Kitchens, Special Events Coordinator for Elizabethton Parks and Recreation, told News Channel 11 that the event aims to inspire the Christmas spirit in each member of the family.

“We are getting close to Christmas, and so people are really in that mindset,” she said. “They love being able to just spend time out here. It’s a great opportunity for us to show off some of our fine costume characters and get them out interacting with people. So it’s just a great way that we can continue to provide that sense of community that we have here in Elizabethton.”

Among the festivities were activities like Storytime with Santa, exploring the Christmas Village, and meeting themed costume characters. Free hot cocoa and cookies were available to all attendees.