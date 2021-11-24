Christmas at Allandale: Kingsport announces self-guided tours through mansion

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport leaders announced Wednesday that community members can roam the halls of Allandale mansion in self-guided tours as it is decked from floor to ceiling in holiday décor.

A release states that visitors can check out the antebellum-style features adorned in Christmas cheer on Dec. 4 from 1-6 p.m. or Dec. 5 from 1-5 p.m.

Also available on site will be donation box for guests to drop off any clean, gently used coats for the Girl Scouts’ Coat Drive.

Admission is $3 for adults, $1 for children 7-12 years old and free for youngsters aged 6 years and under.

For more information, CLICK HERE or call 423-229-9422.