KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Christian music vocalist David Phelps will put on a Christmas concert in Kingsport on Friday.

Phelps will be at First Baptist Church, 200 West Church Circle, as part of his “It Must Be Christmas Tour.”

The concert will begin at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m. for VIP ticketholders and 6:15 p.m. for other ticketholders.

Phelps was once a member of the Gaither Vocal Band.