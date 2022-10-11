KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — School leaders approved naming Dobyns-Bennett High School Principal Dr. Chris Hampton as interim superintendent of Kingsport City Schools.

Hampton will take the reins on Nov. 1, the day after current Superintendent Dr. Jeff Moorhouse officially retires.

The Kingsport Board of Education unanimously approved appointing Hampton to the role during the board’s meeting on Tuesday.

In a 4–1 vote, the board also approved an employment contract for Hampton, which will run through June 30, 2023. Under the contract, Hampton will receive a base salary of $160,000 plus an automobile allowance and home office allowance.

Board member Julie Byers, who voted against the contract, questioned the need for the $4,675 yearly home office allowance.