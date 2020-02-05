Chocolate Fest to be held in Jonesborough Saturday

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – The oldest town in Tennessee will celebrate Chocolate Fest on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Chocolate lovers can taste different chocolate treats from various merchants and restaurants in downtown Jonesborough.

2020 marks the fifth year the town has held the festival.

Tickets are sold in packs of ten, each costing $15. Each ticket is equal to one chocolate tasting.

The town encourages people to buy tickets in advance by calling the visitors center at 423-753-1010 or by purchasing them online here.

Limited tickets will be available on the day of the festival at the International Storytelling Center starting at 10 a.m.

For a list of parking options, click here.