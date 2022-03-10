BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Pinnacle in Bristol, Tennessee will soon be home to a new eatery.

Chipotle plans to open a new location at 413 Pinnacle Parkway in the summer of 2022, according to a company spokesperson. The location was formerly a Steak n’ Shake, which closed in January.

According to the company, the location will actually be constructed as a Chipotlane site, which “offers a dining room and a digital drive-thru for guests to pick up orders placed in advance on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com.”

Photo: WJHL

Photo: WJHL

Chipotle locations typically staff 25 people and offer benefits, the spokesperson said. Those benefits include the following:

A crew bonus with the opportunity to earn an extra month’s worth of pay each year

A debt-free college degree program + English as a second language

Access to mental health care for employees and their families

Positions for the upcoming Bristol location have not been posted online yet, but job information can be found here.