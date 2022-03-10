BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Pinnacle in Bristol, Tennessee will soon be home to a new eatery.

Chipotle plans to open a new location at 413 Pinnacle Parkway in the summer of 2022, according to a company spokesperson. The location was formerly a Steak n’ Shake, which closed in January.

According to the company, the location will actually be constructed as a Chipotlane site, which “offers a dining room and a digital drive-thru for guests to pick up orders placed in advance on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com.”

  • Photo: WJHL
  • Photo: WJHL

Chipotle locations typically staff 25 people and offer benefits, the spokesperson said. Those benefits include the following:

  • A crew bonus with the opportunity to earn an extra month’s worth of pay each year
  • A debt-free college degree program + English as a second language
  • Access to mental health care for employees and their families

Positions for the upcoming Bristol location have not been posted online yet, but job information can be found here.