JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Chipotle plans to open its new Johnson City location by the end of March, the company confirmed to News Channel 11.

The new restaurant will be located outside The Mall at Johnson City along North Roan Street.

Meanwhile, interior work continues at Chicken Salad Chick, which is also located outside of the mall.

The new restaurants are part of a revamping effort for the mall, which also involves a new HomeGoods store.