Chipotle opens near The Mall at Johnson City Wednesday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tri-Cities’ first Chipotle restaurant opened Wednesday near the Mall at Johnson City.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday morning. The Chipotle at this location features the “Chipot-lane,” a drive-through option for customers to pick up orders from the application.

While it brings a new dining experience, local leaders are also excited about the new jobs it is bringing with it.

“This business will hire 50 to 60 people and the next restaurant will need to do the same things so employment and getting our students and our workforce working is very positive and very exciting,” Johnson City Chamber of Commerce President and Chief Executive Officer Bob Cantler.

The Chipotle chain specializes in fast-casual Tex-Mes cuisine.

Customers can build their own tacos, burritos, salads, and bowls.

Before Wednesday, the closest Chipotle to Johnson City was in Knoxville, Tennessee.