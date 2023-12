KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport’s first Chipotle Mexican Grill is now open. The restaurant, located at 1401 East Stone Drive, opened on Tuesday.

According to Chipotle’s website, the Kingsport location is open daily from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

There are other Chipotle locations in Johnson City and Bristol, Tennessee.