Chipotle Mexican Grill coming to Mall at Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new restaurant is coming to the Mall at Johnson City where the former Sears Auto Center once operated.

According to a release from Washington Prime Group, the operating company of the Mall at Johnson City, Chipotle will be moving into a new multi-tenant building along North Roan Street.

Chicken Salad Chick, a “fast casual chicken salad restaurant” will also be moving into the building.

Both Chipotle and Chicken Salad Chick are expected to open in the spring of 2021.

The former Sears Auto Center building is expected to be demolished in the near future.