Chilhowie Police Department, Town Hall closed after officer exposed to ‘unknown substance’

by: News Channel 11 Staff

CHILHOWIE, Va. (WJHL)- Officials with the Town of Chilhowie said that the Police Department and Town Hall have been closed as Virginia State Police officials continue to investigate an “unknown substance” that was released while authorities were processing evidence.

That release said a small amount of the unknown substance was released, exposing a police officer and that, “As a precaution, the Chilhowie Town Hall, including the Chilhowie Police Department, has been closed pending further investigation by the Virginia State Police.”

The officer was taken to a local hospital, per protocol.

Officials said that evidence was confiscated during an arrest Wednesday evening.

No further information was immediately available.

