Chilhowie Police Chief: Man arrested after stabbing Tuesday night, drug store break-in occurs shortly after

CHILHOWIE, Va. (WJHL) – The Chilhowie Police Department is investigating two separate incidents that occurred within hours of each other Tuesday night.

According to Chilhowie Police Chief Andrew Moss, officers were called to the 1100 block of East Lee Highway around 7 p.m. in reference to a possible stabbing.

Moss says first responders found a person injured as a result of the stabbing and transported the person to Johnston Memorial Hospital.

The victim’s condition is unknown as of Wednesday morning, according to Moss.

Officers identified Jessee McGhee as a suspect and arrested him minutes later on Morning Glory Lane on outstanding warrants. McGhee was also charged with malicious wounding in relation to the stabbing.

McGhee was transported to the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority facility.

Moss says another person was arrested at the scene of the stabbing on unrelated outstanding warrants. That person was reportedly not involved in the stabbing.

While still working the scene of the stabbing, Chilhowie PD received an alarm call around 8:40 p.m. at Chilhowie Drug Company in the 1400 block of Lee Highway.

The Smyth County Sheriff’s Office and Marion Police Department, who were already assisting Chilhowie officers, responded to the break-in scene and found the front glass door broken.

Moss says a suspect has not been identified in the break-in.

Both incidents are under investigation.

More details are expected from the Chilhowie Police Department.