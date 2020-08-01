Chilhowie police asking for public’s help finding missing teen last seen in Tennessee

CHILHOWIE, VA. (WJHL) — Chilhowie police are asking for the public’s help with finding a missing 14-year-old girl who may be in the company of a 19-year-old male.

Police are looking for Cassidy Sexton of Chilhowie.

According to the police department, she may be with 19-year-old Andrew Taylor. They were last seen at a gas station in Athens, Tennessee. Police believe they may be traveling to California.

A warrant is on file for Taylor.

The police department says another juvenile who was reported missing and believed to be in the company of Taylor was found safe in Meigs County, Tennessee.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 783-7204.