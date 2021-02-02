Chilhowie PD: $5,000 reward offered for information after January pharmacy burglary

CHILHOWIE, Va. (WJHL) – The Chilhowie Police Department is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of people involved in a pharmacy burglary.

According to a release from Chilhowie PD, the burglary occurred on January 12, 2021 at Chilhowie Drug.

“We hope these stills will help in identifying the person(s) involved in the theft,” said Chilhowie Chief of Police Andrew Moss.

The reward has been offered for information that leads to “the arrest and successful prosecution of the individual(s) involved in the burglary.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Chilhowie PD at (276) 646-3232 or the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 783-7204.