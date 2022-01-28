Chilhowie man arrested without bond for allegedly raping child

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A 32-year-old Chilhowie man faces five counts of rape, among other charges, after investigators received reports that he had sexually assaulted a girl in Smyth County.

The Smyth County Sheriff’s Office charged Jaron Cory Logan with five counts of rape, five counts of fornication and one count of sodomy on Dec. 22, 2021 following a nearly two-month investigation.

He remains in the Southwest Regional Jail in Abingdon without bond and awaits his trial in the Smyth County Circuit Court.

No further information regarding Logan’s court dates have been released at this time.