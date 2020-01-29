Chilhowie Fire & EMS: Passenger airlifted after car crashes into tree

CHILHOWIE, Va. (WJHL) – A passenger was flown by helicopter to a hospital after responders had to use hydraulic tools for extraction at the scene of a Chilhowie crash.

According to the Chilhowie Fire & EMS Department, the crash occurred in the 1900 block of Whitetop Road at 8:18 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Photo: Town of Chilhowie Fire & EMS Department via Facebook

Photo: Town of Chilhowie Fire & EMS Department via Facebook

The car ran off the roadway and hit a tree off Whitetop Road.

The passenger was removed from the vehicle with the help of hydraulic tools, and the passenger was then airlifted to an area hospital for treatment.

The driver did not require transportation to the hospital, according to EMS.

Virginia State Police and the Chilhowie Police Department also responded to the scene of the crash.

EMS told News Channel 11 the scene was cleared around 9:45 a.m.