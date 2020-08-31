Children’s nature park in downtown Johnson City expected to be completed this fall

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Downtown Johnson City has seen tremendous growth throughout the past decade and that growth continues today.

A project currently in the works that was announced at the 150th official anniversary of the city of Johnson City is the children’s nature park in downtown.

The park will be in a space behind King Commons, near the Johnson City Public Library. Currently, progress on the park can be seen with construction equipment on the grounds and some of the initial features already being installed.

While there is no official name for the park yet, Mayor Jenny Brock said she believes an official naming will come at the dedication of the park. It will be targeted towards youth and act as yet another gathering space in the downtown area, she said.

Might not look like much now, but this area in downtown Johnson City will soon be a nature park with all sorts of cool features. On @WJHL11 at 5, I’ll have the details regarding progress and completion. pic.twitter.com/JPhY9Wiqi5 — Kelly Grosfield (@KellyGros_WJHL) August 31, 2020

“Features that are going to be in this natural play area I think are just going to be a great attraction to get kids outside again. We needed to create an inviting atmosphere for families and for children in the downtown area because it was mainly kind of an adult-driven place,” said Brock.

While the park is starting to come together, there is still plenty of work still to be done, according to the Johnson City Public Works Department.

“We’re waiting on the playground equipment to get finished, as soon as that goes in then it’ll be artificial turf on every area of the park that’s not planted,” said Public Works Operations Manager Jeremy Jones.

Johnson City officials told News Channel 11 that the park will feature a number of natural aspects as opposed to your run-of-the-mill plastic playground equipment. Although there have been delays, Jones said this park will be complete before the end of the year.

“Unfortunately, like everything else, Coronavirus put a halt to some aspects of it but we’re still moving along and hope to be done if everything goes according to plan, by the end of October,” said Jones.

Mayor Brock said she hopes it’ll be a hit in the community and went on to say it’s just one of many great things coming to the downtown area.

“I think they’ll be telling their parents all the time let’s go down to King Commons to play in the park,” said Brock.