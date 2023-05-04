TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) – A spring concert is coming to the Tri-Cities.

The Mountain Empire Children’s Choirs of East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia will present a spring concert in honor of their 35th anniversary.

“Our Tennessee Mountain Home” will feature compositions by Tennessee composers. Other featured artists from the state include Kenton Coe, Shirley McRae, Jeffery Ames, Lucille Campbell-Williams, current singer, AJ Darlington, and alumnus, Mitchell Snapp. The group will also perform a slate of songs by Dolly Parton.

The group has a performance on May 6 at 7:30 p.m. at The Paramount Center for the Arts in Bristol, Tennessee.

The price of admission is a suggested donation in the amount of $10 per adult, $5 per child and a $20 max for one family.

Evelyn Pursley-Kopitzke and Jane Morison sat down with the Good Morning Tri-Cities team to talk about the upcoming performance.