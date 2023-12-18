BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — More than 300 bikes were delivered to area children on Monday through the Friendship Bikes for Kids program.

Friendship Automotive Enterprises’ Bike for Kids program has been helping the community through local charities for more than 10 years.

“It’s a privilege to actually be a part of this,” Jeff Carrier with Friendship Automotive Group said. “You know how on a summer day you hear the kids out laughing and giggling and cutting up, they feel safe. You come into an environment like this and you can already hear the kids giggling and laughing, getting ready for the big surprise with their bicycle.”

The following local charities received the bikes that will be delivered to children in the area:

UBW For Bristol Lifestyle Recovery

Angel Tree (Salvation Army)

Santa Pal

Boys and Girls Club of the Mountain Empire

Girls Inc.

“It’s like waking up on Christmas morning, especially when you go there and you hear those kids giggling, laughing, you know, [kids] know that they get a big gift coming,” Carrier said. “That’s a big gift for some of these people. For some of these kids, it’s a big deal.

Friendship Automotive Enterprises accepts donations throughout the year for its Bikes for Kids program. To learn more, click here.