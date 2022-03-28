BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — An untold number of businesses and organizations have felt the detrimental and devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic over the past two years.

However, during this time, school meal programs and the non-profit organizations that support those efforts have been able to make a greater impact on local communities. It’s all thanks to an available waiver from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

But, that waiver is set to expire at the end of June.

“We’re realizing the gain that we have made over the last two years will slip away if we don’t do something about it,” CEO and President of Feeding Southwest Virginia Pamela Irvine said.

Since the early stages of the pandemic, Congress has granted the USDA power to waive certain requirements when it comes to school meal programs. The major advantage, as it pertains to area food banks, is that organizations no longer need to provide meals in a ‘congregate setting’ in order to be reimbursed by the USDA.

“We can drop off food and they can consume it, and we can go to the next location,” Executive Director of Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee Rhonda Chafin said. “We don’t have to bring them together in a congregate meal setting.”

Rhonda Chafin (Executive Director of Second Harvest Food bank of Northeast TN) (Left) beside Pamela Irvine (President and CEO of Feeding SWVA) (Right)

However, if the waiver does expire in June, food banks would be required to operate under pre-COVID requirements. Both Chafin and Irvine said it would drastically reduce their organization’s footprint.

“We will not be able to feed children – the number of children we have in the past,” Chaffin said.

“We’re going to lose 19 programs down here in Southwest Virginia – 19 programs,” Irvine said. “We’re going to lose 1,800 children.”

It’s a loss Irvine knows Southwest Virginia cannot accept.

“We know that the highest food insecurity numbers for children is located in the ten counties down here in Southwest Virginia,” she said.

The situation would be similar for their non-profit counterparts in Northeast Tennessee.

“[The schools] won’t be serving children, and then it will be up to the food bank, again, to serve those 6,000 children that we’ve served in the past,” Chafin said.

To continue operating as they have been, both Second Harvest and Feeding Southwest Virginia are asking Congress to pass the Keeping School Meals Flexible Act. The legislation would extend the USDA’s authority to continue waiving those school meal program requirements.

“With this [bill], we would be able to just give a child their meals for the week, and then we would come back a week later and give their meals again,” Chafin said. “It’s the most efficient, effective way to feed children and it’s reimbursed from USDA – and for food banks and community agencies, that’s a win, because it’s money that we don’t have to raise to feed kids.”

Without this legislation and the extension of the waivers, Chafin explained the ability to provide and deliver meals on the same scale would be impossible.

“We cannot afford to pay the fuel or the driver or a worker to be able to do all of that work,” she said. “We cannot do it – we don’t have the resources and we don’t have the manpower.”

But, Irvine believes action from Congress can turn the tide to help ensure thousands of children in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia remain fed throughout the summer.

“We should not cut the resources to feed children in order to pay for other things,” she said. “Children have to be a priority.”