LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at 5:30

Child suffers non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by school bus in Elizabethton

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A child suffered non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday afternoon in Elizabethton after they were struck by a school bus, according to a school official.

Carter County Schools Superintendent Tracy McAbee says the child lost control of his bicycle and pulled in front of the bus at the intersection of Trudy Street and Cedar Avenue.

The child, who is not a Carter County Schools student, was taken to the hospital to get checked out, according to the superintendent.

“The quick action by the bus driver helped to avert a tragic situation,” McAbee said in a statement.

McAbee says no students were on the bus at the time as it was returning to the bus garage.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss