Child sex abuse investigation leads to arrest of Bristol man

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Timothy Gene Shepherd (Photo: BPD)

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A Bristol man is facing several charges in connection with a child sex abuse investigation.

The Bristol, Virginia Police Department has charged with Timothy Gene Shepherd with:

  • Taking Indecent Liberties with Children
  • Attempted Rape, Forcible Sodomy, Object Sexual Penetration, Aggravated Sexual Battery, and Sexual Battery
  • Object Sexual Penetration
  • Object Sexual Penetration
  • Aggravated Sexual Battery
  • Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor

Shepherd was arrested on Wednesday. He remains in the Bristol, Virginia bail without bond.

