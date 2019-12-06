Child sex abuse investigation leads to arrest of Bristol man

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A Bristol man is facing several charges in connection with a child sex abuse investigation.
The Bristol, Virginia Police Department has charged with Timothy Gene Shepherd with:
- Taking Indecent Liberties with Children
- Attempted Rape, Forcible Sodomy, Object Sexual Penetration, Aggravated Sexual Battery, and Sexual Battery
- Object Sexual Penetration
- Aggravated Sexual Battery
- Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor
Shepherd was arrested on Wednesday. He remains in the Bristol, Virginia bail without bond.