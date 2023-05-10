BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A child was flown to a hospital Wednesday evening after falling out of a school bus in Sullivan County, according to authorities.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened just before 5 p.m. on Hickory Tree Road in Bristol.

A 12-year-old was flown from the scene, officials say.

“At this time, it is not clear exactly how the child fell from the bus and an investigation is underway by SCSO detectives to determine what happened,” sheriff’s office spokesperson Andy Seabolt said in a release.

The extent of the child’s injuries is unclear.