Child advocates see increase in abuse referrals

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Teachers are facing the reality of students transitioning from virtual and hybrid learning to in-person learning.

That means more one-on-one time with students…giving them a better ability to detect abuse or neglect.

According to the Child Advocacy Center located in Johnson City, which covers four northeast Tennessee counties, the center has seen an increase in total referrals in the first two months of this year, compared to last year.

“I feel like the safety of many children has been detrimental because of the pandemic,” said Children’s Advocacy Center of the first judicial district Executive Director Samantha Prater.

The organization, which covers Carter, Johnson, Unicoi, and Washington counties, has noticed an influx in referrals between January and February.

Prater said, “Literally every day now, it’s four to five interviews, and at least four therapy appointments every day.”

Carter County has gone up from 13 to 24, Johnson County has gone up from four to eight, Unicoi County has gone up from one to seven, and Washington County has gone up from 27 to 43.

This compares to what the center was seeing in December among the counties with a collective total of 27 referrals.

“There’s a reason children go to school. They go to school for academia, they go to school for learning, they go to school for socialization. For many children, safety is a huge concern,” Prater said.

Child therapy experts like Emmanuel John say these types of abuse have always happened, though the lack of extra eyes on a child can lead to long-term effects for the child.

“The longer it takes to get treatment for that abuse, the longer it lasts,” John said. “If something bad happens for two minutes in a child’s life, and they get some care, maybe in a year or two it can be cleared up.”

Child advocators hope more inventions will take place.

“The child is getting less attention and we all need love and attention. If we are a child, it’s even worse. It’s even more difficult because they don’t have power,” John said.

Prater added, “Regardless of how they perceive a situation, whether they think something is happening, whether is might be happening, just call it in and let CPS take it because that’s what we need them to do. Even if it’s just a slight suspicion, call it in. It could change a child’s life.”