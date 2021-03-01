Chief Deputy: Roads closed due to flooding, mudslides in Buchanan County as Grundy closes flood gates

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Flooding in Southwest Virginia has caused several roads to close in Buchanan County and closed the flood gates in the Town of Grundy Monday morning.

According to Buchanan County Chief Deputy Eric Breeding, drivers should avoid Golden Wave Drive near Buchanan General Hospital and Almarine Drive.

Breeding told News Channel 11 that the Virginia Department of Transportaion has been assisting the sheriff’s office and county Monday morning to clear debris from several roadways.

As of 7 a.m., VDOT was assisting the county with clearing a mudslide on Route 460 near Outback Road.

According to Breeding, the Town of Grundy made the decision to close the town’s flood gates as a precaution.

The severity of the flooding appears to have started diminishing since around 6:30 a.m., Breeding said. However, drivers are still asked to use caution.

VDOT has always reported the following road closures in Buchanan County: