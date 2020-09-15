Chicken Salad Chick opens at The Pinnacle in Bristol, Tenn.

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL)- A new restaurant has opened its doors at The Pinnacle retail development in Bristol, Tennessee.
Chicken Salad Chick held its grand opening on Tuesday.
The new restaurant sits next door to a Knoxville-based company, Buddy’s bar-b-q that is also set to open in the coming weeks.
News Channel 11 also confirmed a national chain, Saladworks, will open at The Pinnacle sometime this winter.
Saladworks opened its first location in the Tri-Cities region in Johnson City earlier this year.
You can find a full list of restaurants and shops at The Pinnacle HERE.