Chicken Salad Chick opens at The Pinnacle in Bristol, Tenn.

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL)- A new restaurant has opened its doors at The Pinnacle retail development in Bristol, Tennessee.

Chicken Salad Chick held its grand opening on Tuesday.

The new restaurant sits next door to a Knoxville-based company, Buddy’s bar-b-q that is also set to open in the coming weeks.

News Channel 11 also confirmed a national chain, Saladworks, will open at The Pinnacle sometime this winter.

Saladworks opened its first location in the Tri-Cities region in Johnson City earlier this year.

