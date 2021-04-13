Chicken Salad Chick now open in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new restaurant in Johnson City is officially open for business.

Chicken Salad Chick hosted a grand opening celebration on Tuesday.

The restaurant, described as Southern-inspired casual fast food, offers several varieties of chicken salad that are made fresh in-house each day.

It is located next to Chipotle at the former Sears Auto location on North Roan Street in front of the Mall at Johnson City. This marks the second Chicken Salad Chick location in the Tri-Cities after one was opened at The Pinnacle in Bristol back in September.