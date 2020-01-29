Chicken Salad Chick coming to Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- News Channel 11 has confirmed with officials at Chicken Salad Chick that a new franchise location will open in Johnson City.

The Auburn, Alabama based company founded in 2008 could not yet say where in Johnson City the new restaurant would be located as they are still in talks with a developer.

Right now the closest locations are in Knoxville and Asheville, North Carolina.

There are now more than 80 locations across the Southeast.

No further information was immediately available.