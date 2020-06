GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Greeneville will soon get its first stand-alone Chick-fil-A.

The restaurant is set to open at 6:30 a.m. on July 1 on East Andrew Johnson Highway.

Officials with Chick-fil-A Greeneville posted a video on how to enter the restaurant on opening day July 1.

There is one other Chick-fil-A location on Tusculum University’s campus.