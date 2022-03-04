TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A sign manufacturing company based out of Chicago will bring new jobs to Southwest Virginia as it expands operations in Tazewell County.

According to a release from the office of Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Signco is investing $650,000 to bring its work to Bluefield. The facility will be located at 334 Industrial Park Rd where MC Signs used to be.

Signco’s expansion project will create 19 new jobs.

“Signco recognizes the many advantages that a location in Tazewell County offers, including competitive business costs and a skilled manufacturing workforce,” Gov. Youngkin said in the release. “Small businesses are the backbone of rural economies, and this innovative company will create high-quality jobs and return a shuttered facility to productive use. We welcome Signco to the Commonwealth and stand ready to support its new venture.”