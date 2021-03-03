Chester Inn State Historic Site & Museum opens for 2021 with new exhibits

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two new exhibits are now on display at the Chester Inn State Historic Site & Museum.

The museum opened March 1 and is operating under its normal spring hours, according to a release from the Heritage Alliance.

The new exhibits are “Black in Appalachia: African American History in Kingsport” and “From Here to There: A Brief History of Transportation in Jonesborough.”

“Black in Appalachia: African American History in Kingsport” is a traveling exhibit that is being loaned to the Chester Inn Museum from the Kingsport Archives. The 10-panel exhibit covers different aspects of African American life in Kingsport.

“Black in Appalachia: African American History in Kingsport” will be on display through July 4, 2021.

“From Here to There: A Brief History of Transportation in Jonesborough” features various photos and artifacts that detail the different eras of transportation throughout Jonesborough’s history.

There is no admission price to the museum, but a donation of $2 per visitor is suggested.

You can find operating hours and days for the museum by clicking here.

Masks are recommended for guests. Face coverings are available for a $1 donation at the museum.